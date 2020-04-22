Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose, Solea Pfeiffer and More Sing 'Words of Love' for Geffen Stayhouse

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Award-winning composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak brings together her Broadway friends for a performance of "Words of Love."

Featuring Caissie Levy (Frozen, Wicked), Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Hamilton), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Scandal), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom), Gabe Violett (The Voice, Spring Awakening), and Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots, Next to Normal).

Recorded exclusively for Geffen Stayhouse. 'Words of Love' features music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. From "The Lonely Few," a Geffen Playhouse commission by Rachel Bonds and Zoe Sarnak.

VIDEO: Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose, Solea Pfeiffer and More Sing 'Words of Love' for Geffen Stayhouse
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
  • VIDEO: Amber Riley and the Original West End Cast of DREAMGIRLS Perform 'One Night Only'
  • VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST