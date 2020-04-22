VIDEO: Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose, Solea Pfeiffer and More Sing 'Words of Love' for Geffen Stayhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Award-winning composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak brings together her Broadway friends for a performance of "Words of Love."

Featuring Caissie Levy (Frozen, Wicked), Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Hamilton), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Scandal), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom), Gabe Violett (The Voice, Spring Awakening), and Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots, Next to Normal).

Recorded exclusively for Geffen Stayhouse. 'Words of Love' features music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. From "The Lonely Few," a Geffen Playhouse commission by Rachel Bonds and Zoe Sarnak.





