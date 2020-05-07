VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY and Gloria Gaynor Share Support For Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation

The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation with the support of the award winning musical "Come From Away" and the beautiful vocals of Grammy Award Winning legend Gloria Gaynor have teamed up again in this new video "Make Someone Smile: A Celebration of Hope Through Cards From Children Around The World."

Click here:



During these difficult times, while we are all social distancing and remote learning, The LOUKOUMI Make A Difference Foundation has united children from countries around the world, who have made these beautiful cards to make us all smile. Please click on this video and send it to the people in your life, showing them that we are all in this together, because TOGETHER we can make a difference!

The foundation shares a special thanks to all the children for their inspirational cards including from Gander Elementary School, from the town featured in Come From Away, and to the Come From Away for their support and to Grammy Award winning legend Gloria Gaynor for singing this beautiful song. "Make Someone Smile" was recorded by Gloria Gaynor for the "Loukoumi's Good Deeds" CD (written by Gloria Gaynor and Don Oriolo).

The Loukoumi Foundation and Come From Away also teamed up last Fall on the book "Inspiring Stories That Make A Difference By 75 Kids Who Changed Their Worlds." Video edited by Steve Webster. For more on the Loukoumi Foundation, a 501c3 that teaches children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others, please visit www.LoukoumiFoundation.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You