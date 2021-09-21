VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Reopens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway's Back

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away returned to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre tonight, September 21, 2021.

Go inside the opening night celebrations here including a pre-show speech from the show's Tony-winning director, Christopher Ashley, and composing team, Irene Sankoff, and David Hein.

After the curtain call, the company returned to the stage for a moving speech by original cast member Joel Hatch (Claude & Others), followed by a selfie of the company with the whole sold-out audience by original cast member Sharon Wheatley (Diane & Others)!

The company also ceremoniously welcomed the newest member of the cast, James Seol, who makes his Broadway musical debut with the production.