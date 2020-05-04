VIDEO: CJ Eldred of ROCK OF AGES Performs Original Song 'We're Gonna Make It'

CJ Eldred from the off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages performed an original song called "We're Gonna Make It" as part of the "What'll I Do" video series.

Check out the video below!

The "What'll I Do" video series is co-created by Call Me Adam (Adam Rothenberg) and Julie Halston. With the theatre industry dark, concerts and cabarets suspended, and the Film/TV industry halting many of its productions, Adam is asking your favorite Broadway, Film, and Television stars what they are doing while they are at home during COVID-19 Quarantine.





