VIDEO: CHAINING ZERO's Online Series Concludes With 'Who You Love' Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Sasha Allen
Chaining Zero's "Chaining Zero Sessions" concludes this week with a final release from the new musical performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. This week the team releases "Who You Love" a rousing power ballad that explores the pain and beauty of the emotion that hits when you're least likely to be looking for it.
Watch below:
Recording separately from their respective residences to help continue to mitigate the pandemic, Sasha Allen (Broadway/West End: Dionne in HAIR. National Tour: Leading Player in Pippin. Off-Broadway: For Colored Girls. Film: Dee in Camp. TV: Power, Blue Bloods, The Voice, Born to Diva. She has toured with The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Christina Aguilera and Usher) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Broadway: On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair, Phantom of the Opera. Off Broadway/New York credits: Scotland, PA {Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel nominations, and Outer Critics Circle Award honoree}, Working {Prospect Theater Co, Drama Desk Award}. TV/Film: QUANTICO, Sex & the City 2, Law & Order: SVU. Album: Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below {available on iTunes and broadway records.com}, Social: @Jay_A_Johnson) combine their talents to bring the passion and pain of love to the song.
The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls) and music directed by Lilli Wosk (Waitress, 1st national tour, Hair, 2nd national tour, Peanut Butter Sessions, Broadway Before Dark). The show will also pursue additional opportunities once the theatre world re-opens. A series of sessions have already been launched on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook that featured the talents of Stephen Christopher Anthony, Jackie Burns, Christine Dwyer, Jeffrey James, Brittnie Price, Danny Quadrino, Chelsea Zeno, and many more.
About Chaining Zero:
Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader. Music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks.
