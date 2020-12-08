VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning Profiles Stage and Screen Star Leslie Uggams
Learn more about the legendary Leslie Uggams as CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, Mo Rocca, sits down with the star.
Learn more about the legendary Leslie Uggams with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, Mo Rocca, as he sits down with the star to chat about her early beginnings as a child performer, her unforgettable performance in the miniseries Roots, and her notorious performance of a Carousel classic. See the full segment below!
Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley's Roots, Leslie Uggams has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.
There she opened for such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington. Now, after six decades on stage and screen, she is a legend in her own right. She is on the Board of Directors of the Apollo Theater; was recently awarded an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of Connecticut; and is also the recipient of an American Artist Award from Arena Stage in Washington, DC.
Uggams starred in Hallelujah, Baby!, which premiered on Broadway in 1967, and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical. She appeared on Broadway in the revue Blues in the Night in 1982 and in the musical revue of the works of Jerry Herman, Jerry's Girls in 1985.
Later Broadway roles include Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2003 - 2004) and Ethel Thayer in On Golden Pond at the Kennedy Center in 2004 and on Broadway at the Cort Theatre in 2005. In 2001 she appeared in the August Wilson play King Hedley II, receiving a nomination for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.
More Hot Stories For You
-
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
Ana Gasteyer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET....