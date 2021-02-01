VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING on the Life of Stage and Screen Director Mike Nichols

CBS Sunday Morning aired a feature on stage and screen director Mike Nichols. A biography on the director and comedian, Mike Nichols: A Life, was just recently released.

Nichols arrived in the U.S. as a child refugee from Nazi Germany, and he went on to become a Tony- and Oscar-winning master of both stage and screen, with such classics as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "The Graduate," and "Silkwood."

Correspondent Mo Rocca talked with biographer Mark Harris and actress Candice Bergen about Nichols, the outsider who became a Hollywood and Broadway A-Lister, mining real life for comedic and dramatic gold.

Watch the full feature below!

Mike Nichols was a director of stage and screen for more than 40 years. His Broadway directing credits include Death of Salesman, Barefoot in the Park, Luv, The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, The Real Thing and Spamalot, for all of which he was awarded the Tony for Best Direction.

Film credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf; The Graduate (Academy Award for Best Direction); Catch 22; Carnal Knowledge; Silkwood; Working Girl; Postcards From The Edge; Regarding Henry; The Birdcage; Primary Colors; Closer and Charlie Wilson's War and for HBO "Wit" and "Angels in America."

Nichols died of a heart attack on November 19, 2014, at his apartment in Manhattan, nearly two weeks after his 83rd birthday.