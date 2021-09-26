Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GUIDE TO THE TONY AWARDS - HOW TO WATCH Click Here
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: Brush Up on the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2019-20 Season

pixeltracker

Watch clips from the nominated shows at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2019-20 season included: Jagged Little Pill (15), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (14), Slave Play (12), Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (12), The Inheritance (11), A Soldier's Play (7), The Sound Inside (6), A Christmas Carol (5), Betrayal (4), Sea Wall/A Life (4), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2), Grand Horizons (2), Linda Vista (2), The Rose Tattoo (2), My Name is Lucy Barton (1).

Lean more about how and when to watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards!

VIDEO: Brush Up on the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2019-20 Season
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV