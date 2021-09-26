VIDEO: Brush Up on the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2019-20 Season

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2019-20 season included: Jagged Little Pill (15), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (14), Slave Play (12), Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (12), The Inheritance (11), A Soldier's Play (7), The Sound Inside (6), A Christmas Carol (5), Betrayal (4), Sea Wall/A Life (4), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2), Grand Horizons (2), Linda Vista (2), The Rose Tattoo (2), My Name is Lucy Barton (1).

Lean more about how and when to watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards!