VIDEO: Broadway's Sutton Foster Talks Filming Those Sexy Scenes on YOUNGER

Broadway's Sutton Foster (ANYTHING GOES, VIOLET, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE) stopped by this week's HARRY and revealed why she doesn't hide her feelings about filming those hot, sex scenes on TV Land's YOUNGER. "It's the perils of being an actor, I guess," joked the Tony Award winner. Later, Foster talks to HARRY about her baby daughter Emily and parenting life. Watch the appearance below!

The fourth season of YOUNGER aired last night on TV Land. The show returns for Season Five in 2018. YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

