VIDEO: Broadway's Lauren Molina Performs Original Song on TODAY

The latest edition of TODAY's 'Everyone Has a Story' spotlights a Houston man who leaped into action to rescue his neighbors from the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey. Broadway performer Lauren Molina honors Nick Sissa with an original song composed by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Friedman: "The Man Who Answered the Call." Molina currently stars in Friedman's off-Broadway musical DESPERATE MEASURES.

Molina was most recently seen on Broadway in ROCK OF AGES. She also appeared in the 2005 production of SWEENEY TODD.

Image courtesy of NBC

