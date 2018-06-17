VIDEO: Broadway and West End Star Tony Sheldon Talks PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT on Sunday Night With Bill Crews

Broadway and West End stars Tony Sheldon is currently starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert in Australia. The actor stopped by to chat with Rev. Bill Crews for his radio show Sunday Night with Bill Crews. Sheldon talked about the show, its significance, and his own career thus far.

Click the video below the listen to the full segment!

Tony Sheldon has appeared on Broadway and in London in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Theatre World Award; Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Off-Broadway, he was seen in The Band Wagon (City Center Encores!), Icon (NYMF), Charles Busch's Cleopatra (Theatre for the New City). Sheldon has also done shows in Australia such as Man of La Mancha, Long Day's Journey into Night, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Producers, Private Lives, Noises Off, The Witches of Eastwick, I Hate Hamlet, Torch Song Trilogy, and Falsettos.

Australian theatre royalty Tony Sheldon has returned home to reprise the role of "Bernadette". He has frocked up more than 1800 times across the globe as the sassy desert queen, earning Tony and Olivier nominations for the role. Joining him on the bus is accomplished leading man David Harris as "Tick" and Kinky Boots and Les Misérables alumni Euan Doidge as "Felicia". Featuring a dazzling array of more than 500 costumes, 200 headdresses and a non-stop hit parade of dance-floor classics including IT'S RAINING MEN, I WILL SURVIVE, I LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE and FINALLY, the fabulously camp production has more glitter than ever.

Based on the Oscar-winning Australian film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the hilarious story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus in Sydney bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. The 1994 film starring Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce remains one of Australia's most successful films and soundtracks of all-time with a swag of awards in the trophy cabinet, including an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

The quintessentially Aussie story about mateship, self-discovery and acceptance was translated from screen to stage by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott, directed by Simon Phillips, with the film's acclaimed costume designers Tim Chappel and Lizzy Gardineronboard, alongside stage designer Brian Thomson and co-choreographers Andrew Hallsworth and legendary Ross Coleman.

The fabulous all-Australian cast includes Kinky Boots alumni Emma Powell as burly bartender "Shirl" and Blake Appelqvist as "Miss Understanding"; Adele Parkinson as hotel entertainment manager "Marion"; Angelique Cassimatis, Samm Hagen and Cle Morgan as sassy disco singers "The Divas"; and reprising her role from the original Australian production, Lena Cruz as Bob's wife "Cynthia". Jakob Ambrose, Michelle Barr, Xander Ellis, Mitchell Fistrovic, Tom Handley, Haydan Hawkins, Luke Jarvis, Joe Kosky, Leonard Mickelo, Adam Noviello, Shannen Quan, Tom Sharah and Patrick Whitbread also feature.

The iconic hit production is back after a rollicking ten-year around-the-world extravaganza- including award-winning stints on Broadway and in the West End, plus tours of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Wales and on the high seas with Norwegian Cruise Lines. Future international productions will include seasons in Bangkok, Copenhagen, Mexico City, and return tours to France, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom for the third time.

