VIDEO: Broadway Unites to Celebrate Earth Day with Bill Nye the Science Guy

Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Jasmine Cephas Jones and more join forces for Earth Day! The Musical! 

Apr. 22, 2021  

Today is Earth Day and Bill Nye The Science Guy has joined forces with celebrities from Hollywood and Broadway to spread the word and help protect the planet from climate change.

Watch as Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, Jasmine Cephas Jones and so many more pitch in to help Nye to create Earth Day! The Musical!

And for more information on how you can get involved, visit Facebook's Climate Science Info Center at fb.com/climatescienceinfo

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


