VIDEO: Broadway Stars Talk Shutdown, the State of the Industry, and A Hopeful Future
Brian Stokes Mitchell, David Henry Hwang, John Lithgow, Christine Baranski, and more talk Covid-19 from Broadway's perspective.
The New Yorker is highlighting the trials and triumphs of Broadway throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
See some familiar Broadway faces including Brian Stokes Mitchell, David Henry Hwang, John Lithgow, Christine Baranski, and more join the feature to discuss their experiences in the coronavirus pandemic, from day one of the shutdown to the present.
Celebrating the resiliency of the industry and its members, look back on the last few months from the point of view of Broadway as its denizens grapple with the present, reflect on the past, and look to the hopeful future.
