VIDEO: Broadway Fans Perform a Drunk History-Esque Retelling of LES MISERABLES

Stagedoor Siblings, a brother/sister duo of Broadway fans, took to YouTube to perform a Drunk History-esque retelling of Les Miserables!

"Broadway is closed for the month, and it's up to us to entertain ourselves!" the YouTube caption reads. "While quarantined in the house and completely sober, Channa and Micah retell the story of Les Miz in the style of Drunk History."

Watch the full video below!

Stagedoor Siblings have a few other theatre-related videos on their channel, including a review of the musical Emojiland. View their channel here!





