VIDEO: Broadway Fans Perform a Drunk History-Esque Retelling of LES MISERABLES

Article Pixel Mar. 24, 2020  

Stagedoor Siblings, a brother/sister duo of Broadway fans, took to YouTube to perform a Drunk History-esque retelling of Les Miserables!

"Broadway is closed for the month, and it's up to us to entertain ourselves!" the YouTube caption reads. "While quarantined in the house and completely sober, Channa and Micah retell the story of Les Miz in the style of Drunk History."

Watch the full video below!

Stagedoor Siblings have a few other theatre-related videos on their channel, including a review of the musical Emojiland. View their channel here!

VIDEO: Broadway Fans Perform a Drunk History-Esque Retelling of LES MISERABLES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases HERCULES Parody 'Social Distance'
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed Perform HERCULES Parody 'Keep Your Distance'
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, and Jason Robert Brown Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
  • VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Original Performance of 'Taylor the Latte Boy' on Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1999