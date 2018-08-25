VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon Shares What He Learned From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE

Brandon Victor Dixon sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his thoughts about being nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

"It feels very real in the best ways," he said. "I'm really excited for the amount of positive recognition our show got." He is, of course, referring to the production's 13 total Emmy nominations, including those in the acting category for Dixon, John Legend (Jesus Christ) and Sara Bareilles (Mary Magdalene).

"The quality of work from all the actors, the ensemble, the musicians and even the stage crew, I just think the level of work that they put forth really translated," he said. "And the story is 40 years. Timeless. It's been a hit and it's always fascinated people."

Dixon said he was inspired working so closely with John Legend.

"The best part of collaborating with John is that you see the commitment he has to his own work, his own music and the things that he's created and put out into the world," Dixon said. "And to see him step away from that into somebody else's creation, to answer Andrew [Lloyd Webber] and Tim [Rice]'s creation, with the same level of commitment, I think that was what was most enjoyable and I think even inspiring to see him do and meet him on that plane was really lovely."

Dixon learned a lot from playing the role of Judas. "You enter the scenario thinking of him as a villain, as the betrayer," he said. "But hopefully you can break apart those stereotypes and just start to look at the man, the person, himself and hopefully that can translate to how we look at ourselves in the world."

Watch the full interview below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You