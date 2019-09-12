VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Perform Their Long-Planned Show at 54 Below

On September 6th, stage favorites Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker realized their long-held intention to headline 54 Below together with a cabaret show, thrilling audiences with its careful planning and at least one whole week of hard work. In case you missed all of the fun, we have a look at the duo's performing songs from Rent, Dogfight, and more at their show. Check it all out below!

This is not a last minute substitution. They have simply been super low-key about it til this very moment, because they are both notoriously chill girls who historically loathe attention. Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), who has been described by Vulture as "a thrill to watch", and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), who has been described by Cabaret Scenes as "basically a good singer when not being directly compared to Bonnie Milligan," join forces for an evening of music, mayhem, and murder (Editor Note: Natalie why would there be murder?? Natalie Note: that's one secret I'll never tell...) that will shock you in its meticulousness, craft, and precision. Apropos of nothing: we love you, John Cullum, and we hope you get well soon.

'Take Me or Leave Me'

'Happy Days/Get Happy'

'Dogfight/Pretty Funny'

'Eve Was Weak'





