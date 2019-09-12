VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Perform Their Long-Planned Show at 54 Below
On September 6th, stage favorites Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker realized their long-held intention to headline 54 Below together with a cabaret show, thrilling audiences with its careful planning and at least one whole week of hard work. In case you missed all of the fun, we have a look at the duo's performing songs from Rent, Dogfight, and more at their show. Check it all out below!
This is not a last minute substitution. They have simply been super low-key about it til this very moment, because they are both notoriously chill girls who historically loathe attention. Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), who has been described by Vulture as "a thrill to watch", and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), who has been described by Cabaret Scenes as "basically a good singer when not being directly compared to Bonnie Milligan," join forces for an evening of music, mayhem, and murder (Editor Note: Natalie why would there be murder?? Natalie Note: that's one secret I'll never tell...) that will shock you in its meticulousness, craft, and precision. Apropos of nothing: we love you, John Cullum, and we hope you get well soon.
'Take Me or Leave Me'
'Happy Days/Get Happy'
'Dogfight/Pretty Funny'
'Eve Was Weak'
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was... (read more)
Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.... (read more)
JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the s... (read more)
Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, A... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway
BroadwayWorld has learned that real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will come to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite f... (read more)