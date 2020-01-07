VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA

Bobby Cannavale stops by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday to talk about his new play, Medea. Cannavale opens up to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about working alongside his wife, Rose Byrne, in the show.

Cannavale talked about acting with his wife, saying "It's her play and I just really wanted the opportunity to be there and be there every night and watch her every night."

Simon Stone's Medea is in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherf-er with the Hat). Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"

