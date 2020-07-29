VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About His Emmy Nomination, Be An Arts Hero, and More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

He also shared what he has been working on since the upcoming season of Pose was postponed.

Billy Porter was a guest on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he talked about his Emmy nomination, and more.

Porter also shared Billie Eilish's role in the creation of his motorized fringe hat, what he has been working on since the upcoming season of Pose was postponed due to the pandemic and his grassroots campaign Be an Arts Hero.

"There's so much funding that is necessary in this crisis in particular," said Porter. "This moment has illuminated that in really stark ways."

Watch the full interview below!

"Be An #ArtsHero" is an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, calls on the 5.1 million Americans employed in the U.S. Arts & Culture sector to urge all 100 Senators to pass massive economic relief by August 1st. Be An #ArtsHero mobilizes all Arts workers, institutions, and anyone who relies on the Arts economically or personally, to use their individual and organizational platforms and apply pressure on their Senators.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You