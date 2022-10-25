VIDEO: Billy Porter Reveals How the Arts 'Saved Him' on CBS MORNINGS

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his memoir, Unprotected.

During the interview, Porter discussed his upbringing and how the arts saved his life through his dark childhood.

"What I understood early was that I had this gift. I had this voice, this singing voice that came from on high. I knew that and I knew that if i could just lean into whatever that is and whatever that could bring me, I would be okay. My art transformed me. My art saved my life. Art is healing and it continues to be that," Porter stated.

Porter also dished on his fashion, new music, having Ryan Murphy and Gayle King on his vision board, and more. Watch the new interview now!

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Watch the interview here: