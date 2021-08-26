VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'Shining Star' as the Fab G in CINDERELLA

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

Get a first look at Billy Porter as the Fab G for Camila Cabello's Cinderella in Amazon Prime's upcoming movie musical!

In this new clip from the film that premieres September 3, Porter performs Shining Star by Earth, Wind & Fire. Check it out below!

Billy Porter also posted the clip on Twitter, reminding watchers to "Add more sparkles to life."

We love a good pantsuit! Join Billy Porter and Camila Cabello in #CinderellaMovie, September 3. (pantsuit optional) pic.twitter.com/p1GhMQA1jB - Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 26, 2021

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.