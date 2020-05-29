VIDEO: Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and More Read JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH
Emmy Award-winning Billy Porter (Earthworm) will be joined by Tony winning Broadway star Cynthia Erivo (Miss Ladybird), pianist Jamie Cullum (Miss Spider) and star of Pitch Perfect, rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (Centipede) in today's episode of James and The Giant Peach with Taika and Friends.
The group is also joined by a surprise guest - the latest cast member of the series to be announced, the world's top cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. Yo-Yo has helped reimagine the famous scene in which the Old-Green-Grasshopper plays the violin using his legs, as he performs a specially composed cello piece, in the latest episode of the star-studded re-telling of James and the Giant Peach.
Episode 7 of the series, narrated by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian, Jojo Rabbit), can be enjoyed below!
Watch the full episode below!
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have already taken part, including Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch and most recently HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has also lent her voice to the series. The campaign has generated more than 9 million views to date.
'James and Giant Peach, with Taika and Friends' aims to raise money for Partners In Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. As audiences tune in, they are invited to donate if they can to Partners In Health by visiting www.pih.org/giantpeach. Just $10 could provide much needed PPE for health workers
operating on the front line. The Roald Dahl Story Company has committed to matching $1 million of donations, with other donors lined up for matching beyond this milestone.
The campaign forms part of a long-term charitable commitment for the Roald Dahl Story Company who recently donated $1.3 million to Partners In Health for maternal health in Sierra Leone. Overall, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Dahl Family have given over $12 million to date to charitable causes.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Weekly Polls: Which Iconic Broadway Dress Is Your Favorite?
We want to hear your opinion in our weekly polls! Do you share the same opinion as the rest of our readers? Take this week's poll: which iconic Broadw... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... (read more)