VIDEO: Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and More Read JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

Emmy Award-winning Billy Porter (Earthworm) will be joined by Tony winning Broadway star Cynthia Erivo (Miss Ladybird), pianist Jamie Cullum (Miss Spider) and star of Pitch Perfect, rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (Centipede) in today's episode of James and The Giant Peach with Taika and Friends.

The group is also joined by a surprise guest - the latest cast member of the series to be announced, the world's top cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. Yo-Yo has helped reimagine the famous scene in which the Old-Green-Grasshopper plays the violin using his legs, as he performs a specially composed cello piece, in the latest episode of the star-studded re-telling of James and the Giant Peach.

Episode 7 of the series, narrated by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian, Jojo Rabbit), can be enjoyed below!

Watch the full episode below!

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have already taken part, including Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch and most recently HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has also lent her voice to the series. The campaign has generated more than 9 million views to date.

'James and Giant Peach, with Taika and Friends' aims to raise money for Partners In Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. As audiences tune in, they are invited to donate if they can to Partners In Health by visiting www.pih.org/giantpeach. Just $10 could provide much needed PPE for health workers

operating on the front line. The Roald Dahl Story Company has committed to matching $1 million of donations, with other donors lined up for matching beyond this milestone.

The campaign forms part of a long-term charitable commitment for the Roald Dahl Story Company who recently donated $1.3 million to Partners In Health for maternal health in Sierra Leone. Overall, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Dahl Family have given over $12 million to date to charitable causes.

