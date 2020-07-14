VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks About 'Broadway Barks' Going Virtual

Bernadette Peters was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday to talk about raising money for COVID-19 relief with "Broadway Cares" and the dog adoption event "Broadway Barks" being done virtually this year.

Peters tells hosts Kelly and Ryan, "On Thursday, we have Broadway Barks, which is a virtual Broadway Barks full of all kinds of Broadway stars, plus Carol Burnett, Malcolm McDowell, Bette Midler, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it's fantastic and we've been able to help shelters across the country."

Peters also shares five training tips for a newly adopted dog!

Watch the interview below!

