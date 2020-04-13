VIDEO: Benjamin Scheuer Performs Songs From THE LION

Manhattan Theatre Club has released a video of Benjamin Scheuer performing three songs from his one-man-show The Lion!

The Manhattan Theatre Club Facebook post shared:

Recorded on his family's 160-acre sheep farm in rural Wales, this mini-concert was created exclusively by singer/songwriter/children's book author Benjamin Scheuer for MTC audiences. Enjoy three songs from Benjamin's one-man show, THE LION, which premiered at MTC in 2014 and earned him a clutch of awards including a Drama Desk for "Outstanding Solo Performance", an off-West End Award for "Best New Musical", and an ASCAP Cole Porter Award for Songwriting.

Watch the video below!





