VIDEO: Belle Defies Social Distancing in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pandemic Parody

Mar. 31, 2020  

Beauty and the Beast gets a twist in a new viral parody detailing the dangers of not embracing social distancing, as Belle goes about her day in her small, provincial town during a pandemic.

Villagers sing of her deeply irresponsible behavior of not washing her hands, not self-quarantining, and coming within less six feet of space with other villagers, as she roams around THE VILLAGE buying toilet paper in bulk and returning books, all the while exposing her neighbors to the dangerous and deeply contagious virus.

Check out the parody below!

