VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Discusses Telling Her Mother About FUNNY GIRL Casting

Beanie Feldstein sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss playing Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachement. In the interview, she also revealed how she told her mom she was cast as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway after her life-long obsession with the film.

Watch the full interveiw below!

Beanie will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) begins performances Saturday, March 26, 2022, and officially opens on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).