VIDEO: Austin Scott Talks GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with Broadway star Austin Scott to discuss his time starring on Broadway in the title role of Hamilton, his newest Broadway show, Girl from the North Country, and how his launch to Broadway began.

When Broadway shut down, Austin Scott was starring as Joe Scott in the original Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country. Before that, he spent two years starring as Alexander Hamilton on Broadway and National Tour. Most recently, Austin was seen in the TV show Pose on FX. Other select credits include: One Day (Off-Bway, 3LD), Douglas Carter Beane's Hood (World Premiere, Denver Theater Center), Gotta Dance (World Premiere, directed by Jerry Mitchell) In the Heights (Hangar), Choir Boy (Geffen Playhouse).