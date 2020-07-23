VIDEO: Audra McDonald Sings 'New York Doesn't Like Your Face' by Fiona Apple on CENTRAL PARK
Audra McDonald made a guest appearance on the animated musical series, Central Park!
McDonald sings the song 'New York Doesn't Like Your Face,' written by Fiona Apple.
Check out the video below!
Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.
Central Park is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.
