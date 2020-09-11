VIDEO: Audra McDonald Discusses Black Theatre United on CBS THIS MORNING
Black Theatre United seeks to create equality in the theater communities across the country.
Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald appeared on CBS This Morning today to discuss Black Theatre United, which seeks to create equality in the theater communities across the country.
Watch the full interview below!
Passionate and committed, this founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams. Learn more at www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.
