VIDEO: Ashley Kate Adams Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with actress, producer, and author Ashley Kate Adams, whose new book, #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer, is available in e-book and audio book format starting tomorrow, May 4. The physical book, set for release on August 10, is now available for pre-order.

#BYOP leads artists on a journey of introspection and creative analysis through the lens of Broadway actress and Award-winning indie film producer, Ashley Kate Adams. A new idea, opportunity, collaboration, or creative expression could be the key that unlocks an artist's future. Ashley Kate believes that the thing an artist is currently afraid of might become their happy place and become pretty important to their future, so it should be explored. Throughout #BYOP, artists will explore these new lanes with Ashley Kate. They'll explore the twists and turns of creating their own content, creating and collaborating with others, and most importantly how to Be Your Own Producer. Within #BYOP, artists learn how to be their own producer of: content, creative freedom, happiness, and future, again and again.

Ashley Kate Adams is an award-winning Actress & Producer who made her Broadway Debut at the age of 23 in Tony Award Winning Revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES. She has appeared on television in UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT (NETFLIX), ROYAL PAINS (USA), RULES OF COOL (FULLSCREEN), can be heard in TRUE DETECTIVE (HBO), THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO) in LOGAN LUCKY, GEMINI MAN, HILLBILLY ELEGY & seen in films PITCHING TENTS (Hulu), 1 Message & LOVE (Best Actress 2018 NYTF) Her Production Company AKA Studio Productions work, created in 2011, has been seen in 150+ film festivals. TV/FILM: MULLIGAN (2018 LA Film Festival, 1st Place Flickers RIIFF) , RULES OF COOL (FULLSCREEN), CAPITAL ADVICE (ITV Fest) & ACE (Toronto Inside Out Fest), photo op (Winner SENE Film), BLINDSIGHT (LA Shorts) & ABSENT MIND (Toronto International Shorts) & BEAUTY MARK (LA FILM FEST) distributed by the Orchard. She is a proud teacher and #BYOP creative consultant to hundreds across the US including Billboard Top 10 album FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL. Co-Founder of No Reverse Records, LLC. Up Next: BOY HERO! Client of A3 Artists Agency @ashleykateadams @byop_nyc www.ashleykateadams.com