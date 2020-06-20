VIDEO: Ariana DeBose and Michael D. Xavier Perform Lockdown Duet of 'Falling Slowly'
As part of Lockdown Duets, Ariana DeBose and Michael D. Xavier performed 'Falling Slowly' from Once.
Check out the video below!
Ariana DeBose will star as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'West Side Story'. She will also play Alyssa Greene in the soon-to-be-released film adaptation of The Prom. She is known for being an original cast member of Hamilton on Broadway; a role for which she was nominated for an Astaire Award. She made her Broadway debut as Nautica in Bring it On The Musical, after appearing in the Off-Broadway and touring productions. Her other credits include the New York Philharmonic's televised production of Company, Motown, Les Miserables, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Tony award for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She sings with two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D Xavier, who is probably best known for playing the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close in both the London and Broadway productions. His other London theatre credits include My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Into The Woods (Olivier nominee), Love Story (Olivier nominee), The Sound of Music, The Pajama Game, Assassins, The War of the Roses and, recently, Michael performed in The Prince of Broadway for its New York run; a tribute to theatre legend Hal Prince. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #arianadebose #hamilton #theprom #westsidestory #anita #michaelxavier #lovestory #sunsetboulevard #newyork #london
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:39am PDT
