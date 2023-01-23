VIDEO: Anthony Rapp Talks Looking Back on His Career in WITHOUT YOU on CBS MORNINGS

This morning, Anthony Rapp was featured on CBS This Morning, discussing his career, his family, and his musical Without You, which will open this week on Wednesday, January 25 at New World Stages.

During the interview, Rapp took a look back on his career, leading up to the opening of his new show.

"I mean, I knew years ago, when I first did Rent, if this was the best it was ever going to be, that would be enough. Now, to get to do this full circle honoring of all that, this feels like a bonus," Rapp shared.

Rapp also discussed his complicated relationship with his mother, losing Jonathan Larson before the opening night of Rent, and his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. Watch the complete interview below!

In Without You, which is based on Rapp's New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name, Rapp brings the audience into his earliest years with the phenomenon that is Rent, and takes you on a journey through personal joy and loss.

Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; the production features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins.

Watch the new interview here:



