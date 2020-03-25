VIDEO: Anthony Ramos and Lindsay Mendez Star In Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 CHUMP STREET

Lin Manuel Miranda has shared a production of his 15-minute musical, 21 Chump Street, starring Anthony Ramos, one of the original stars of Hamilton on Broadway and Tony Award-winner, Lindsay Mendez!

Lin has been a bottomless source of content for his fans throughout Covid-19 quarantine, sharing a cut song from Hamilton, singing In the Heights to raise money for BC/EFA, and throwing down with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber in a play-off!

Based on the real-life story of 'Operation D Minus' as reported on acclaimed NPR radio show This American Life, the musical premiered in a live broadcast held at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music on June 7, 2014.

A cautionary tale of high-school love, much of the content is quoted verbatim from taped interviews and infused with Lin-Manuel Miranda's (Hamilton, In The Heights) unique wit and distinct music-styling. 21 Chump Street explores the moral ambiguity between a strict war on drugs and the unexpected realities of its enforcement.

Facing peer-pressure, undercover police officers, and prom, Justin LaBoy learns all too quickly how one mistake in the name of love can plunge a life into ruin. Torn between two conflicting stories, 21 Chump Street begs the question of just who and what we can believe.

Here's a 15 minute musical I wrote based on a @ThisAmerLife true story that some of you may not have seen, w baby @ARamosofficial: https://t.co/pqucSej0U2 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 25, 2020





