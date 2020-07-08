VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Stars in the Trailer for DUMMY on Quibi

Quibi has released the NSFW trailer for Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick!

Based loosely on the life of creator Cody Heller, Dummy is a female buddy comedy about an aspiring screenwriter (Anna Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll and the two take on the world together.

Watch the trailer below!

Created and written by Cody Heller, Dummy also stars Meredith Hagner and Donal Logue.

All episodes of Dummy are now streaming on Quibi.

