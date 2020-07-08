VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Stars in the Trailer for DUMMY on Quibi
Quibi has released the NSFW trailer for Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick!
Based loosely on the life of creator Cody Heller, Dummy is a female buddy comedy about an aspiring screenwriter (Anna Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll and the two take on the world together.
Watch the trailer below!
Created and written by Cody Heller, Dummy also stars Meredith Hagner and Donal Logue.
All episodes of Dummy are now streaming on Quibi.
Related Articles
From This Author TV News Desk
- Pinegrove Shares New Video For 'Endless'
- Mattiel Premieres New Video for Beastie Boys Cover 'Looking Down The Barrel of a Gun'
- Naika Releases Debut EP LOST IN PARADISE PT. 1
- RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Encore Late-Night Week Of June 29-July 3
- Diplo Shares Video for 'On Mine' Featuring Noah Cyrus
- ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group Inks Multi-Year Deal with Emmy Winner Darren Star