VIDEO: Anna Camp Talks About Her Love of Dolly Parton on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Anna Camp talks about Dolly Parton's reaction to her singing in "Perfect Harmony."

Anna Camp has quickly established herself as one of the industry's most exciting, scene-stealing talents on stage and screen. Camp can next be seen reprising her starring role of "Aubrey Posen," the leader of the acappella group, The Barden Bellas, in Pitch Perfect 3, the third installment of Universal's hit film series Pitch Perfect, which will release on December 22, 2017. Camp previously starred in Pitch Perfect, as well as Pitch Perfect 2, which was a box office smash. Camp was recently seen in Woody Allen's film Cafe Society, opposite Jesse Eisenberg, which premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Other film credits include the independent feature Brave New Jersey, One Night, Goodbye To All That, which premiered at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, and the Academy Award-nominated film The Help, opposite Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer. On television, Camp recently starred in Amazon's critically acclaimed 1970s newsroom drama, "Good Girls Revolt," based on the novel by Lynn Povich. She also received rave reviews for her work in the recurring role of "Deirdre Robespierre" on Netflix's hit comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," created and produced by Tina Fey. Camp is also widely known for playing the vampire-hating role of "Sarah Newlin" on HBO's "True Blood." The show and Camp earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, on behalf of their work on the series. Other television credits include: "Saints and Strangers," "The Good Wife," "Mad Men," "The Office" and "How I Met Your Mother." On Broadway, Camp starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the 2008 Broadway revival of Equus. She also appeared in Mike Nichols' The Country Girl, opposite Morgan Freeman and Francis McDormand. Camp was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award on behalf of her performance in the Rebecca Taichman-directed production of The Scene opposite Tony Shalhoub and Patricia Heaton. Camp grew up in South Carolina and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!





