VIDEO: Angie Schworer and More in ANNIE at the Ogunquit Playhouse

The Ogunquit Playhouse production of Annie is helmed by Broadway Director/Choreographer James A. Rocco. The cast includes Josie Todd as Annie, Emmy nominee Robert Newman as Oliver Warbucks, Ruth Gottschall as Miss Hannigan, and Broadway veterans Angie Schworer as Lily St. Regis, Jeffry Denman as Rooster Hannigan, and Gail Bennett as Grace Farrell.

Annie is the story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good. This delightful musical has become a worldwide phenomenon and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The acclaimed book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin feature some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."





