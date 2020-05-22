Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in The Wizard of Oz! To mark the anniversary, all 11 finalists from Over the Rainbow have reunited virtually for a performance with Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Check it out below!
The performance features Amy Diamond, Bronté Barbé, Danielle Rayner, Emilie Fleming, Stephanie Davis, Jenny Douglas, Jessica Robinson, Steph Fearon, Lauren Samuels, Sophie Evans and Danielle Hope.
