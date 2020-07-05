VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks THE WOMAN IN WHITE and Shares Clip of Anne Hathaway in the Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a video discussing The Woman in White, and shared a clip of Anne Hathaway in the show, in honor of 17 years since the show's workshop.

"As we approach 17 years since it's workshop at Sydmonton Festival! Here's Andrew talking through the inception of The Woman In White, which at the time, starred Anne Hathaway as the lead," the caption reads.

Check out the video below!

