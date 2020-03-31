VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Teams Up With Honest Accomplice For Trans Literacy Project
Andrew Keenan-Bolger has teamed up with Honest Accomplice Theatre to share a video for the Trans Literacy Project.
Take a look at Andrew Keenan-Bolger's tweet with the video below:
Teamed up with the incredible minds at @HonestAccomThtr to help create this video for the #TransLiteracyProject. Today is #TransVisibilityDay -- a perfect excuse to educate yourselves on how to make spaces more welcoming to trans and non-binary folk! https://t.co/qBTZnwXmlx- Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) March 31, 2020
Andrew Keenan-Bolger created the role of Crutchie in Newsies (Outer Critics Circle nominee). Broadway: Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol. Nat'l Tours: Spelling Bee, The Grinch..., Mary Poppins, Ragtime. Theatre: Ever After, Family Furniture, Aladdin. Film: The Rewrite, Are You Joking?, Marci X. TV: "Nurse Jackie," "Looking," "Naked Brothers Band," "One Life to Live." B.F.A. University of Michigan. Co-creator of the webseries "Submissions Only" and the children's book series Jack & Louisa. @KeenanBlogger
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
