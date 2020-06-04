VIDEO: Andrea Burns, Natalie Toro & More Sing New Take on a Jason Robert Brown Anthem

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Need some musical inspiration to make it through the day? This new take on a Jason Robert Brown song might do the trick.

Watch below as Andrea Burns, Danny Bolero, Genny Lis Pedilla, Cedric Leiba Jr and Natalie Toro sing a newly arranged version (Jaime Lozano) of "A New World" from Songs for a New World.

Songs for a New World is a work of musical theatre written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. This was Jason Robert Brown's first produced show, originally produced Off-Broadway at The WPA Theatre in 1995.

