Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: American Repertory Theater Shares Clip of James Earl Jones in THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
American Repertory Theater has shared a clip of "Nonno's Poem" from the A.R.T. production of The Night of the Iguana.
The scene features James Earl Jones and Amanda Plummer.
Check it out below!
The Night of the Iguana played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University February 18, 2017, to March 18, 2017.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone & More Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)