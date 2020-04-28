VIDEO: American Repertory Theater Shares Clip of James Earl Jones in THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Repertory Theater has shared a clip of "Nonno's Poem" from the A.R.T. production of The Night of the Iguana.

The scene features James Earl Jones and Amanda Plummer.

The Night of the Iguana played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University February 18, 2017, to March 18, 2017.





