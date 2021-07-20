VIDEO: American Dance Machine For the 21st Century Performs 'T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do' From BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its latest film, "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" from the Bullets Over Broadway The Musical.

The film was directed by Sam Hoffman, with choreography by Susan Stroman as recreated by James Gray. ADM21 is releasing this film now in loving memory of Nick Cordero who starred in the musical on Broadway.

Performers include Clyde Alves, Phillip A. Attmore, Michael Biren, Jim Borstelmann, Preston Truman Boyd, Lamont Brown, Barry Busby, Joshua Buscher, Andrew Cao, Jake Corcoran, Casey Garvin, Dan Horn, Jess Leprotto, Kevin Ligon, Brian Martin, Paul Mcgill, Bobby Pestka, Jonalyn Saxer, Angelo Soriano, Kevin Worley, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Bradley Allan Zarr.

Susan Stroman said, "I applaud American Dance Machine for its dedication to faithfully recreating original Broadway dance and celebrating the choreographers and dancers who are the real backbone of our beloved musicals. I am thrilled that "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" from Bullets Over Broadway has been chosen as one of their Virtual Choreographic segments. I remember every heartfelt moment of creating this number with top-notch Broadway dancers and I'm delighted to see it staged again with some of the most talented tappers in the business. To have the opportunity to develop such entertaining music, establish characters, and style is a gift for any choreographer. ADM21 appreciates this, honoring and respecting dance as the pure art form it is. I am humbly grateful they recognize these musical-theater-tap-dancing-gangsters and "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" as part of Broadways best."

James Gray remarked, "Thank goodness for ADM21 preserving original choreography. This was such a great opportunity to collaborate with director Sam Hoffman and cinematographer Keith Putnam. Recreating this fabulous dance on a NYC rooftop with Broadways best was a thrill. I will never forget that day we filmed Stro's iconic choreography starting at 7:30am as delighted New Yorkers looked on from their windows. Capturing detailed choreography on film is what makes ADM21 unique and enables us to pass on the original dance to future generations. I am honored to be a part of that legacy."

The film's director Sam Hoffman said, "I was thrilled that ADM21 gave me the opportunity to collaborate once again with Susan Stroman and James Gray. After the challenges of the last year, it felt like the perfect metaphor to film this iconic New York dance number on a rooftop in midtown Manhattan. Working with talents like these remind us why nothing can keep this city down. Special shout out to Keith Putnam for his glorious camera work."

ADM21's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins, commented, "This film is a full-on cinematic, choreographic gem! Susan Stroman's glorious choreography, reimagined and staged by James Gray, is constructed, danced and shot to perfection. We are so grateful to Susan Stroman who has been incredibly generous to ADM21, allowing us to reconstruct and present several of her great choreographic works. This film, in addition to showing brilliant choreography and restaging, is a beautiful tribute to the memory of Nick Cordero."

"T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" has Music by Porter Grainger and Everett Robbins, Lyrics by Porter Grainger, Glen Kelly and Everett Robbins, Orchestration by Doug Besterman, Dance Arrangement by Glen Kelly, Musical Direction by Andy Einhorn, Costumes by William Ivey Long, Director of Photography Keith Putnam, Film Edited by Lisa Cossettini. The film was produced by Douglas Denoff. Nikki Feirt Atkins is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of ADM21.

Viewers of the film can donate to American Dance Machine for the 21st Century at www.adm21.org/cheech. 20% of all funds raised by the film will be donated equally to The Actors Fund and the Black Theatre Coalition.