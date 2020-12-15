VIDEO: Ali Ewoldt, Rena Strober and More Featured in 'Go Go GA' - a Broadway PSA for the Georgia Runoffs

As the Georgia Runoff heats up, a group of Broadway artists has come together to encourage Georgia voters to vote for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. This company of artists has produced a vibrant, engaging video called, "Go Go GA," with the simple premise that, despite the challenges of 2020, if Democratic voters-in Georgia-turn out, the Senate will flip. This PSA parody [] is set to the score of Andrew Lloyd Webber's, "Jacob and Sons"/ "Go Go Go Joseph," from his musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. This one-minute video will have voters humming their way to the polls! The goal is to inspire, motivate, and entertain people, while reminding them to plan their vote between now and January 5th.

Check out the video below!

The team of Broadway talent is headed by Deborah Grausman (voice of Smartie on Sesame Street) who is the Producer/Director/Lyricist. Meghan Wilmott is the Editor and Tod Rainey and Meghan Wilmott did the musical arrangement and sound design.

"Creating a piece of work that brightens someone's day-and entices them to the polls-is a recurring theme of 2020," said Deborah Grausman. Her last video, "Make a Plan to Vote" had over 140K views on Twitter, thanks to actor Billy Baldwin who tweeted it out and the many celebrities who retweeted it-including Debra Messing. Morgan Fairchild, Alec Baldwin, and Gov. Cuomo. "Like many actors in the Broadway community, I've been making parody videos during quarantine-both to entertain and to convey important messages, like wearing a mask and voting. Like my last video, I prevailed upon my vastly talented colleagues to help make my vision a reality. Though Broadway theaters, opera houses, and concert halls remain dark, our commitment to entertaining and using our voices, for good, continues.

The video features a wide array of Broadway, TV/Film, and Opera veterans as well as rising stars who have performed in Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, The Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess, Liv and Maddie, The Princess and the Frog, and Sesame Street. The illustrious cast includes Ali Ewoldt, Ellis Gage, Deborah Grausman, Tamar Greene, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Russell Arden Koplin, Martavius Parrish, Jonathan Rayson, Kyra Selman, Rena Strober, Violet Tinnirello, Meghan Wilmott, and Michael-Leon Wooley.