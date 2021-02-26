VIDEO: Alexander Mendoza and Claire Lyon Release New Single, 'Home'

Alexander Mendoza (World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, 1st National Tour of Sister Act The Musical, North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) and Claire Lyon (Christine - World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Guest artist - Josh Groban Stages Tour, Anything Goes, The Marriage of Figaro and Die Fledermaus at Opera Australia, Love Never Dies Australian National Tour, My Fair Lady Australian National Tour with Opera Australia) release "Home," Friday February 26, the proceeds from which are being donated to the Actor's Fund.

Originally written by Maury Yeston, "Home" is from Yeston & Kopit's Phantom: The American Musical Sensation. Mendoza and Lyon recorded from Los Angeles and Melbourne, respectively, and the song was produced by James Thompson of The Writing Room (Kaleena Zanders, Disney World, Showtime) and mastered by Latin Grammy winner Dale Becker of Becker Mastering (Chloe X Halle, Khalid, Adam Lambert).

Mendoza said:

"Yeston's score is part of the reason I fell in love with theatre as a kid. 'Home' is a song about singing on stage and how theatre brings us home which is why all of the proceeds from our recording are going to the Actor's Fund. Artists are in need, especially right now, and the Actor's Fund is equipped to provide help to those who need it."

Lyon said:

"Hearing this song finally come together after Alex and I recorded it on opposite sides of the globe was such a joy. It was the first time singing Yeston's music for me and I can honestly say that his sweeping melodies give me goosebumps every time I hear it."

"Home" is available at midnight on February 26, 2021 on iTunes, YouTube and all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL.