VIDEO: Aaron Lazar Sings '(Ya Got) Trouble' From THE MUSIC MAN

As part of Virtual Broadway, Aaron Lazar filmed himself singing (Ya Got) Trouble from The Music Man!

Watch the performance below!

Lazar has starred on Broadway in the first ever revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, and in two world premieres: Impressionism with Jeremy Irons & Joan Allen, and A Tale of Two Cities. Other Broadway credits: Les Miserables (Drama Desk nomination), Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma!, and The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center and "Live from Lincoln Center" on PBS. He most recently appeared on the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

Film & Television credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, This is Where I Leave You, J.Edgar, The Notorious Bettie Page; "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Person of Interest," "A Gifted Man," "Onion News Network," and "Ugly Betty."





