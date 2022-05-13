VIDEO: A STRANGE LOOP Cast Performs 'Inner White Girl' on LATE NIGHT

The cast of A Strange Loop made their broadcast television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to perform "Inner White Girl."

The show's writer, Michael R. Jackson, also sat down with Meyers to discuss the inspiration behind the song.

"I sort of, as a teenager, was as angsty as you could get and I was just coming out and feeling sad and emo all the time. And, of course, enter Tori Amos, via my cousin who gave me her first two albums, 'Little Earthquakes' and 'Under the Pink,' and I sort of one night turned all the lights off, put my headphones on, got under the covers, and then Tori Amos started singing to me and I was a goner," Jackson revealed.

Jackson also discussed his motivations behind writing the show, his own experiences as a Broadway usher, and how long he has been working on the show.

"For me, the thing that I've learned about making art and working on this piece is that it's worth it to take your time and that's something I always tell young students when I talk to them and they're ready to put their work on an assembly line and chart #1 two minutes later and no. I spent 18 years working on a musical so good luck," Jackson joked.

Watch the new interview here:

A Strange Loop recently received 11 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Jaquel Spivey), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (L. Morgan Lee), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (John-Andrew Morrison), Best Original Score (Michael R. Jackson), Best Book of a Musical (Michael R. Jackson), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen), Best Direction of a Musical (Stephen Brackett), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Drew Levy), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Jen Schriever), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Arnulfo Maldonado).

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

Watch the cast perform "Inner White Girl" here: