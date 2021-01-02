VIDEO: 36 Broadway Dancers Perform 'Far From Over' to Kick Off the New Year
The video was choreographed by Kellen Stancil.
Start the new year with a reminder of what we love about our Broadway community: its resilience, its creativity, its ability to bring us together.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS shared a video of 36 Broadway dancers performing 'Far From Over', choreographed by Kellen Stancil.
As Kellen says: "I wanted to shed light on a very dark time. Encourage Joy & Hope. Dance can follow new guidelines and regulations and still make an impact."
The video was filmed under strict safety protocols at Open Jar Studios.
Choreographer/Director: Kellen Stancil
Director of Photography/Editor: Frank Boccia
Production Manager: Kyle Lamar Mitchell
Production Assistant: Michael Borges
Choreographer's Assistant: Spencer Clark
Performers: Marija Abney, Keely Beirne, Lloyd Boyd, Savannah Cobb, Sarita Colon, Calvin Cooper, Whitney Cooper, Nicolas De La Vega, Karli Dinardo, Josh Drake, Hope Easterbrook, Dale Elston, Tyler Eisenreich, Taurean Everett, Clinton Foster, Karla Puno Garcia, Michael Graceffa, Gabe Hyman, Chris Jarosz, Michal Kolaczkowski, Kenway Kua, Evan Lacombe, Brian Martin, Michael Francis McBride, Allie Meixner, Kaitlin Mesh, Joseph Rivera, Robert Serrano, Adam Soniak, Jeffrey Sousa, Tommy Sutter, Kevin Tate, Jamie Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Matt Tiberi and Dee Tomasetta.
Shows represented include The Lion King - Musical, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Frozen - The Musical, Aladdin - The Musical, WICKED The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, The Cher Show, West Side Story, On Your Feet!, King Kong, After Midnight, Finding Neverland, Radio City Christmas Spectular, The Metropolitan Opera and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Check out the video below!
