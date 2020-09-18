VIDEO: 2004 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Cast Reunites for a Rosh Hashanah 'Sabbath Prayer'

The video features Harvey Fierstein, Andrea Martin, Randy Graff, and more!

Tonight at sundown marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the New Year in the Jewish faith. In celebration and in recognition of the High Holidays beginning this Shabbat, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has shared this stirring version of Sabbath Prayer, created virtually by cast members from the 2004 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. They write: "As the Jewish people enter these days of awe, may this rendition offer you hope, connection and inspiration in a time when all of that is needed more than ever before."

The video includes appearances by Harvey Fierstein, Andrea Martin, Randy Graff, Laura Michelle Kelly, John Cariani and dozens more.

The fourth revival of Fiddler on the Roof ran for 781 performances at the Minskoff Theatre. The musical features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock; lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and is based on the stories of Sholom Aleichem.

