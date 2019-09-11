Uzo Aduba Joins Season Four Cast of FARGO on FX

Uzo Aduba is set to co-star opposite Chris Rock in the upcoming fourth season of FX's anthology series Fargo, according to Deadline.

Season 4 of Fargo is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations - Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates - one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) - have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Aduba will play Zelmare Roulette, a ruthless recent escapee from prison who joins forces with the Cannon family.

The series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner. Production begins this fall in Chicago for premiere on FX in 2020.

The season four cast also includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli,, E'myri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

Aduba is best known for starring on the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black. She also is a veteran of the stage, starring on Broadway in the revival of Godspell, and in Coram Boy and starring off-Broadway in Venice and The Seven.

Read the original article on Deadline.





