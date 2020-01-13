Upper West Side Water Main Break Causes Closures at Lincoln Center

A massive water main break this morning in the Upper West Side is to blame for a messy Monday commute. Broadway is closed in both directions from 61st to 72nd street and many other streets in the area are also closed. 1, 2, and 3 trains are not running from Times Square to 96th Street.

What does this mean for today's events at Lincoln Center? While classes at Julliard will continue as usual, the Atrium, David H. Koch Theatre, and TKTS Booth are closed.

(1/2) This morning, a water main break occurred near Lincoln Center's campus. The main campus remains open to visitors & classes @JuilliardSchool will proceed as scheduled. - Lincoln Center (@LincolnCenter) January 13, 2020

(2/2) The @LCAtrium, TKTS Discount Booth, and the David H. Koch Theater remain closed due to their proximity to the water main. While the physical box office and call center at the David H. Koch Theater are closed, online ticket sales and event information are still available. - Lincoln Center (@LincolnCenter) January 13, 2020

Here's another look at the massive water main break on the Upper West Side. Service is suspended for 1, 2 and 3 trains between Times Square and 96th Street in both directions. pic.twitter.com/fykim1euji - Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) January 13, 2020





