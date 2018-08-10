Upgrade! BE MORE CHILL Adds A Week of Performances to Sold Out Off-Broadway Run!

Be More Chill, the new hit musical has extended by popular demand. Having sold out its entire run prior to opening night, Be More Chill has now extended its limited engagement one week through September 30.

Performances are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30PM;Saturday at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday at 2PM & 7:30PM at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). Tickets are $80 - $160 and are now on sale at TicketCentral.com, (212) 279-4200. For more information, visit www.BeMoreChillMusical.com.

For all performances throughout the engagement, a limited number of Be More Chilllottery tickets will be available exclusively through TodayTix for $29 per ticket. The lottery will open for entries at midnight each performance day, and close four-and-a-half hours prior to the selected performance time. If selected, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Tickets may be picked up at The Pershing Square Signature Center Box Office beginning one hour prior to performance time. Visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

For last-minute tickets to sold-out performances through September 23, join the cancellation line at the box office one hour prior to curtain for every performance or keep checking Ticket Central the day of the show.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini.Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight,"Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), choreographs the long anticipated New York premiere production running throughSeptember 30 atThe Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).

A hit with audiences and critic alike, The New York Times writes "Be More Chill is one of the most popular musicals in America." The Wall Street Journal raves "you don't have to be a millennial to revel in the spunky charms of Be More Chill. See it now if you can wrangle a ticket, because it's going to hit big - deservedly so," and AM New York says "Be More Chillhas the makings of modern classic. It's Dear Evan Hansen meets Little Shop of Horrors. A smart, crowd-pleasing musical comedy with superb pop-rock show tunes." The Hollywood Reporter says "uproarious laughter ...enjoyable, catchy, uptempo numbers, so winning that it's hard to resist," and Metro New York calls Be More Chill "a true 21st Century musical."

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Before arriving in New York, Be More Chill had already amassed an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album (over 150 million streams to date), and talking about the show. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill features Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe,Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springer the Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, AfterMidnight) as Jake, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes.

Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marc David Levine, Marlene and Gary Cohen, 42nd.club,The Baruch Frankel Viertel Group, Alisa and Charlie Thorne, Jenny Niederhoffer, Chris Blasting/Simpson & Longthorne, Brad Blume/Gemini Theatrical, Jonathan Demar/Kim Vasquez, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez,Koenigsberg/Federman/Adler, Ashlee Latimer and Jenna Ushkowitz, Jenn Maley and Cori Stolbun, Robert and Joan Rechnitz, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, YesBroadway Productions, in association with Two River Theater, Red Bank, NJ,whichoriginally commissioned and produced the musical.

Be More Chill features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design byBobby Frederick Tilley II (Lizzie Borden, Top Girls); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit); sound design by Ryan Rumery (Fool For Love); projection design by Alex Basco Koch (Buyer & Cellar); musical direction by Emily Marshall; orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas); casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA; production stage management by Amanda Michaels(The Children, The Ballad of Little Jo); general management by Lisa Dozier King; and production management bySenovvA Production Core.

Following up on the success of The 2015 Two River Theater cast recording, available from Ghostlight Records, the special edition Be More Chill original cast recording on vinyl was released July 27, the day after performances began at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Pre-order the Be More Chill vinyl edition through PledgeMusic (pledgemusic.com/projects/bemorechill) and be the first to receive the 2-disc package, which features new illustrative designs, green and red colored discs, and a 16-page, 12 x 12 booklet with lyrics, production photos and a new liner note from Joe Iconis.

Performance rights for Be More Chill are licensed by R&H Theatricals.

